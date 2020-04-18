Sept. 20, 1955 – April 14, 2020
POSTVILLE – Debra Rae Larson, 64, of Postville, died in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 12:02 a.m. from complications of COVID-19.
Deb was born on Sept. 20, 1955, in Fayette, to Velma Marie Thomas and Phillip Montgomery Cox.
Deb married Rod Larson on July 14, 1990 in West Union. They lived in Oelwein, for many years before moving to Postville. Deb delivered newspapers for several years and most recently, enjoyed working at Agri Star where she was employed for almost 6 years.
Deb loved spending time with her husband Rod, enjoyed family get-togethers and playing with her beloved dogs Jake and Scooby. She also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, reading books, and playing games on her tablet. And oh-boy did she love to go to garage sales. Some of her favorite places and fondest memories were flying to Las Vegas for the first time for Rodney’s National Bowling Tournament, family vacations to include going to Wisconsin Dells, Adventureland, and the Mall of America.
She is preceded in death by her parents and mother-in-law Zella Marie Larson of Postville.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 30 years, Rod Larson of Postville; son, James McCutheon (Keisha LaFrenz) of Maquoketa; daughter, Lynn Raustad (Troy Raustad) of Oxford Junction; and daughter, Lacey Ngitmidol of Allison; siblings; brother, Jim Cox from Texas, brother, Artie Cox from West Union, brother, Jerry Cox (Helen Cox) of West Union, sister, Pat Cox (Lynn Cox) Council Bluffs, and brother, Carl Cox of Postville; Uncle, Milton (Woody) Thomas; father-in-law, Larry Larson of Luana, brother-in-law, Larry Larson Jr. of Oelwein, brother-in-law, Kirk Larson of Postville, sister-in-Law, Theresa Bushnell (Matt Bushnell) of Buffalo, Minnesota, sister-in-law, Betsie Larson of Independence; grandchildren; Tiawna, Zach, Eric, Natalya, Deshawn and Cameron.
