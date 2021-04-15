WAVERLY – Decorah came away with a 9-0 sweep over Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday afternoon at the W-SR tennis courts.
Go-Hawks senior Brady Ramker lost 6-0, 6-0 to Gabriel Anderson at No. 1 singles. Junior Isaac Becker fell 6-1, 6-0 to Daniel Skrade in the No. 2 singles slot. At No. 5 singles, senior Isaac Britt lost 6-1, 6-2 to Edwin Holyoake.
In doubles, the tandem of Becker and senior Mason Ellerbroek lost 6-4, 6-1 in the No. 2 spot, while Britt and sophomore Aiden Kelly lost 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.
W-SR (1-2) hosts Aplington-Parkersburg at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
DECORAH 9, W-SR 0
Singles
No. 1: Anderson, Decorah, def. Ramker, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Skrade, Decorah, def. Becker, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3: Branum, Decorah, def. Ellerbroek, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Hunter, Decorah, def. Kelly, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Holyoake, Decorah, def. Britt, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 6: Walter, Decorah, def. Pugh, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Anderson/Branum, Decorah, def. Ramker/Pugh, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2: Skrade/Hunter, Decorah, def. Becker/Ellerbroek, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3: Holyoake/Tapscott, Decorah, def. Kelly/Britt, 6-1, 6-4.