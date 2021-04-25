Union came into Thursday’s home game vs Hudson with a 12-0 all-time record against the Pirates, but saw that streak come to an end as the Knights fell 3-0 despite another strong defensive effort.
“The players played with great heart, but we do need to add a few skills with passing and protecting the ball,” coach Les Ridenbaugh said. “This group will come around. It’s just a matter of time.”
The Knights switched up positions under Ridenbaugh’s guidance to figure out new combinations for the team, but did not have an answer for two goals in the second half. The backline got quite a workout in Thursday’s loss, including nearly 40 saves between freshman goalies Dacey Powell and Dena Robb, the latter in her season debut.
“I appreciated the efforts every girl made as I was trying to move people around,” Redinaugh said. “I took Alana Higgins from defense into the midfield and she looked very natural in that position. Five freshmen started today and I’m encouraged by their play.”
Union traveled to Mid-Prairie on Monday and will Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Thursday.