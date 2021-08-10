I lost something that was important to me this week, something that can’t be replaced. The house at 412 First Ave. N.E. is being taken down due to neglect and with it goes a piece of my family history. As shabby as it had looked in recent years, I must say it was time to go, but that doesn’t change the feelings attached to it.
My parents, sisters and I moved into that house in the fall of 1967, and for the next two decades it was the place that always welcomed me home – home from college, home from a bad relationship, home for holidays, home for visits, just home. Driving up First Avenue and seeing lights in the bay window of the big two-story always felt like security, safety, and I loved that feeling. That is what I lost, the special connection to that street.
None of our family had lived in that house for more than 30 years, and while I can’t get it back, I can cherish many wonderful memories – most of them related to my stepdad’s cooking or he and Mom hosting get-togethers for family, friends, and organizations they belonged to — the Jaycees and Otter Creek Players are two that come to mind.
Every time I come across a recipe that will serve a large group, I think of them and how they would have set up a table to feed a group. This recipe for Roasted Pork Carnitas would be one of those dishes. Maybe you’ll try it for your next get together.
Roasted Pork Carnitas
Cook time: 3 Hr Prep time: 1 Hr Serves: 6
Ingredients:
5-6 lbs boneless pork shoulder roast
¹/³ c rice vinegar
DRY RUB
2 tsp Kosher salt
1 Tbsp pepper
1 Tbsp onion powder
1 Tbsp garlic powder
2 tsp paprika
¼ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
FIXING
24 corn tortillas
2 c diced onions
1 c chopped cilantro
2 c chopped tomatoes
3 avocados, sliced in thin slices
3 c shredded cabbage
1 c sliced radishes
3 limes, sliced in wedges
1 jar green salsa (optional)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Sprinkle roast with rice vinegar all over. Then rub with the dry rub mixture all over so it completely covers the meat. (Depending on how big a roast you make, you might have to adjust the dry rub mixture, making a little more.)
3. Put roast in a deep baking pan and cover with foil. Bake at 350°F for 2½-3 hours depending on how big the roast is.
4. Uncover roast. Remove most of the fat dripping don’t remove it all. Reserve about 1-cup of drippings (very important!).
5. Shred roast with two forks and spread out in baking pan.
6. Return to oven and bake about 30 to 45 min until meat is crispy and tender. (If the roast starts to get too dry while roasting, add the 1 cup of reserved drippings and bake for another 5 minutes. The meat is ready to bring to the buffet table.
7. While the meat is cooking, chop, slice, and shred all the fixings. Warm the tortillas right before serving.
8. It’s easiest to serve this dish buffet style so everyone can fix their tacos to their liking. A big dish of rice and beans can be added to go along with the tacos.