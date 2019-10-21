WEST UNION — Fayette County supervisors voted Monday to allow the Democratic Party to caucus in the courthouse’s Assembly Room and a first-floor lounge.
That does not mean the party will be caucusing there, however.
Supervisor Jeanine Tellin suggested the party check on using a meeting room in the Historical Center across the street.
“Have you tried the Historical Center over here?” Tellin said. “They have a very large meeting room in there, which is all handicap accessible and would be perfect.”
David Bushaw, who is setting up caucus places for county’s Democratic Party, said he would definitely check out the Historical Center.
“If we can’t get that ... then we would really like to have the courtroom,” he said. “It’s a big, guaranteed large space. We are expecting probably our best turnout with such a diverse field, as far as drawing people who had otherwise not been involved.”
The party is hoping to have two of the county’s larger precinct in the courthouse, but if the courtroom would “absolutely not work,” he asked about using other rooms on the first floor, particularly a lounge area next to the bathrooms, or a room in the basement.
Tellin said the lounge area would “probably be a good space,” in that it’s on the first floor and handicapped accessible.
The supervisors voted to allow the use of the lounge and Assembly Room at Bushaw’s request because he said he was under pressure of a deadline to get spaces procured. If the Historical Center alternative pans out, he would return to likely cancel the request for the lounge.
Bushaw had approached the supervisors a week earlier unsuccessfully requesting use of the courtroom. Supervisors denied it citing possible conflicts with judicial needs — such as a trial. The supervisors were in favor of allowing use of the first-floor assembly room.
In his return visit, Bushaw said he has successfully procured adequate meeting spaces in other area towns, but not in West Union.