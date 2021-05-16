North Benton Ambulance (NBA) service has named Anna Demuth as its next Director, bringing in a face very familiar to the department with more than 20 years of experience.
“I’m excited to work with the crew here at North Benton Ambulance and fill a void this service has had for some time,” Demuth said. “Their board has done an outstanding job of leading this service for the last couple months. I’m ready to make this a top-notch service in Vinton by working with other first responders and services in Benton County.”
Demuth first got started with emergency medical services in 1999 with Jesup Ambulance as a driver and assistant. She got her Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification in 2003 and paramedic endorsement in 2019 through Hawkeye Community College. Her work has taken her across north and eastern Iowa from Waterloo to Vinton to Manchester and back here once more to accept the position.
“I initially heard from friends and family that this position was open,” Demuth said. “I talked with my mentors in EMS and then sat down with the NBA board about this position to see if our visions for this service lined up. I did a little bit of soul searching and praying before I applied and was ultimately offered.”
The Brandon native will officially start her position on May 24. She is currently transitioning from her position at Manchester Regional Medical Center to the ambulance service. Once she begins full-time, Demuth will develop training schedules and evaluate needs for the service and its 29 members.
“We were searching for someone with good EMS experience and leadership qualities,” Scott Geissinger, President of the North Benton Ambulance Board said. “We’ve interviewed a handful of qualified candidates since December, but we simply felt they weren’t the right fit for our service. Anna has great experience working here and at other services. We know we’ll have a great line of communication and look forward to working with her.”
Demuth stated the ambulance service is expected to continue growing and hopes to see plans for an emergency services building on the former Braille School property move forward over the next several years.
“I think it’s going to be a great change for ambulance, fire and police to all be working together side by side,” Demuth said. “We train with the fire department and we ask the police to assist us on our calls. We really don’t have room to grow in our current building. If we ever have the need for a third ambulance, we simply don’t have the room.”
North Benton Ambulance is also looking for residents interested in joining the ambulance service and becoming EMTs. Anyone interest can reach Demuth at (319) 472-2091 or director@northbentonems.com.