Denver Omelet ‘Bundtwich’

Ingredients:
2 cans (8 oz each) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls or 2 cans (8 oz each) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dough sheet
8 slices Cheddar cheese, halved
8 slices deli ham
2 Tbsp butter
1 c diced onions
¹/³ c diced green bell pepper
½ tsp salt
8 eggs, beaten
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 12-cup fluted tube (Bundt) cake pan with cooking spray.
Remove dough from both cans; do not unroll. Place in pan in a circle; pinch both ends of dough firmly together to seal into 1 ring. Bake 30 to 33 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove bread from pan to cooling rack. Cool completely, 40 to 50 minutes.
Line 18x13-inch sheet pan with cooking parchment paper. With serrated bread knife, carefully cut bread in half horizontally to create a top and bottom for the bundtwich. Make the half the has the decorative mold pattern from the pan for the top.
Pinch or tear a little bread from top and bottom halves to make a ditch in each half, leaving about 3/4-inch shell; discard or save bread pieces for another use (like toasted croutons). Place bread rings cut sides up on the pan.
Place cheese in the top side of bread ring and ham on other side of bread ring. Bake 8 to 12 minutes or until cheese is melted and rings are hot.
Meanwhile, in a 12-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat; add onions, bell pepper and salt. Cook 4 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until vegetables are tender.
Pour eggs into the skillet. Cook a couple of minutes or until firm but still moist, stirring occasionally from outside edge to center, allowing uncooked egg to flow to bottom of skillet. Spread evenly over ham on bread ring.
Carefully replace top cheese side of bread ring; lightly press. With serrated bread knife, cut into 8 wedges to serve.
Expert Tips
• You can bake the crescent dough in your fluted tube cake pan up to 4 hours ahead of time so all you need to do before serving is assemble the Bundtwich.
• Make the Bundtwich extra cheesy by stirring ½ cup of shredded Monterey Jack cheese into the eggs after removing them from heat.