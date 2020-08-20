These are potential resources for those affected by the storm. This list will change daily. If you have property/rental insurance, you must start with your insurance agent about damage to your property.

United Way 2-1-1 for general information about storm recovery

• 2-1-1 or (800)-244-7431

Red Cross Shelter

• (800)-733-2767, Option 4, then option 2, then option 2 again

Iowa Individual Assistance Program, HACAP

• (319)-737-0056

Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition (BCDRC)

• (319)-241-5121

Benton County Access Center

• (319) 436-0400

Benton County Social Services

• (319) 472-4743 M-F, 8-4:30

Foundation 2

• Mobile Crisis Outreach

o 855-800-1239

• Crisis Support Suicide Prevention

o (800) 332-4224 or (319) 362-2174

Your Life Iowa Statewide Crisis Line

• (855) 581-8111

• Text (855) 895-8398

Tags