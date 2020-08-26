More than 125 people gathered Monday afternoon inside an O’Grady Chemical machine shed in Van Horne for an agricultural storm-damage information meeting.
The event was geared toward producers who suffered damage and/or loss as a result of the derecho that tore through much of Iowa on August 10, 2020.
Organized by Iowa State Extension and Outreach, speakers included agronomy and livestock specialists, USDA Service Center staff, a representative from ADM, and a crop insurance claims supervisor.
Farmers and producers from across the area attended the event.
Curtis Lyphout’s farm—located southeast of Garrison—suffered extensive crop damage as a result of the August 10 storm.
Lyphout's farm, unfortunately, has experience with such damage having been affected by the derecho that barreled through northern portions of Tama, Benton, and Linn counties the morning of July 11, 2011.
But this time, Lyphout said, the damage is different.
“Corn is way worse this time,” Lyphout said. “My corn goosenecked back up in ’11 and we got good yields out of it.”
The crop damage from this most recent derecho appears to be a mixed bag, according to ISU Extension field agronomist Meaghan Anderson who presented at the Van Horne meeting.
Anderson held up corn stalks she sampled from near Luzerne to give the audience a picture of what’s out there.
“We are in all levels of bad corn.”
She categorized the samples into different levels of damage: corn still standing that will most likely make it to harvest; goosenecked corn displaying a bend in the lower stalk; a random “smattering” of issues; root-lodged corn having been partially uprooted and flattened.
The last of which producers will probably not be able to combine.
“So the big question,” Anderson said while holding a tall brown stalk of corn, “how much of the field is inclusive in these different categories and what is your crop insurance agent going to say about it.”
Anderson said she has heard “everything under the sun” in regards to what farmers have been told by their crop adjusters.
Her advice was to stay in close communication with the insurance agent and “do not do anything until they give you approval to do it.”
Both Anderson and Denise Schwab, ISU Extension beef specialist, said the timeline to harvest for silage purposes was tight.
Schwab polled the room, asking how many farmers planned to make silage—only a few hands went up.
She discouraged making silage out of corn lodged in the soil due to an increased risk of disease.
Schwab expressed concern producers might encounter trouble if they turn cattle out to graze on storm-damaged fields.
“I guarantee somebody will lose a cow if we just turn them out.”
She stressed using an electric fence and moving it daily.
The issue of seeding cover crops was addressed by both Schwab and Tina Cibula, Natural Resources Conservation Service, who attended the meeting by Zoom.
“If we’re making silage out of this stuff, great time to drill cover crops right behind it…probably two weeks earlier than normal…so that gives us two extra weeks to put in cover crops,” Schwab said.
Those desiring more information on cover crops were asked to contact Cibula’s office.
Amie Bill, Farm Service Agency, advised farmers with downed corn and no crop insurance to call her office as there are programs available that could cover such losses.
The issue of damaged bins financed under the Farm Service Security Loan Program was also addressed by Bill.
“We’re slowly figuring out how this is all going to play out,” Bill said and then urged patience.
Dan Bowman from the Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Burlington office addressed the audience briefly, touching on the extensive damage to ADM’s Keystone facility.
“Our intentions are to take everything we can possibly take locally,” Bowman said. “We’re not going to be able to rebuild that facility [Keystone] at this time…we have a lot of questions as well.”
He stressed the importance of producers doing their due diligence when it comes to foreign material—including metal debris—in the grain.
Bowman also urged any producer who thinks they might not be able to fulfill their contracts to contact them as soon as possible.
Virgil Weers, a crop insurance claims supervisor from Jones County, attended the meeting to address crop insurance concerns—he received the most questions by far from the audience.
He stressed all crop insurance companies in Iowa must follow the same guidelines.
Determining if corn is “mechanically unharvestable” is not an exact science, he said, and adjusters don’t yet know the thresholds.
“We are scrambling to get specific guidelines…on how to determine the threshold.”
Weers indicated he believes most fields are going to be a combination of harvestable and not.
One audience member’s question involved what to do if the crop adjuster says they won’t visit until there has been an attempt to harvest, to which Weers responded: “Tell him you’re going to disk it…and they will probably react.”
Greg Walston, Benton County Extension Program Director, rounded out the meeting with some heartfelt words for farmers in Benton County.
“My personal concern for you as producers…we need to take care of you.”
He then urged anyone hurting to seek help.
“The biggest blessing of this meeting is what you say to each other,” Walston said.
“If you know someone who’s suffering, please react.”
Denise Schwab echoed Walston’s concerns: “Look out for your neighbor.”
The Iowa Concern Hotline 800-447-1985 is available 24/7. Iowa Concern is an ISU Extension program for confidential assistance and referral for stress, legal questions, and financial concerns. The program began in 1985 as a toll-free number serving the agricultural community, including urban and rural Iowans.