Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series recognizing the one-year anniversary of the derecho that swept through Benton County on Monday, August 10, 2020. The second part will focus on the destruction and recovery of south Benton County.
When Scott Hansen arrived to work at Benton County Emergency Management, warnings were coming in of a storm system coming across the Iowa/Nebraska border. The conditions seemed typical of an average thunderstorm. But as the morning went on, reports came in that the storm was growing stronger.
“We were monitoring it all morning and watching it get stronger,” Hansen said. “Warnings began coming out for 80 mph winds once it hit the Des Moines area. The Storm Prediction Center, upgraded their outlook for the day to an enhanced risk. Our watch including Benton County and the rest of eastern Iowa came at 11:25 in the morning, and it didn’t take long for the rest to happen.”
A derecho, a severe windstorm which had previously hit Benton County in 2011, arrived in Vinton past noon and swept through town with winds as strong as 75 to 80 mph. Power was knocked out for most of the city and trees came down under the strong winds.
But things could have been far worse for Vinton in Hansen’s eyes.
“We sustained very little structural damage overall here,” Hansen said. “It was a big blessing that we have our own generation plant and electric utility in Vinton. I believe power was back for most people in town within three or four hours.”
Steve Meyer, Chairman of the Benton County Emergency Commission, was watching the storm from Garrison and tried his best to keep Hansen updated of what he was seeing. The storm knocked out most communication between first responders across the county also watching the weather. All of this brought back memories for Meyer of the 2011 derecho, when he was on the Garrison Fire Department.
“When I got out through the county, I noticed you could draw a line across 61st Street,” Meyer said. “South of it was where the major damage was. We had some damage in Garrison. Trees were down, a few power lines were down, a couple of people were panicking. Nothing serious. I left Garrison to go to Vinton and help Scott.”
Once the storm settled down after 1:00 p.m., crews from city departments were out checking power lines and clearing tree debris off the roads. Scott Meyer, Superintendent of the Vinton Street Department, called employees to come out when they felt it was safe and began clearing the main roads and routes to the hospital. Meyer had been on the department during the 2011 derecho and said the two cannot compare in terms of impact to Vinton.
“We were cleaning up eight days later after the 2011 storm and this storm was better to get around,” Meyer said. “All the departments-streets, sewer, electric-worked together to ultimately get what needed done quickly.”
Power restored in Vinton meant businesses were open for business, which proved vital for surrounding communities as many drove into town for gas, groceries and essentials. Chris Ward, Vinton City Administrator remembered watching long lines form at gas stations and stores in town as he drove through the city with difficulty. However, he knows Vinton was counting its blessings.
“No one lost their lives or homes in Vinton and got out of the storm in better shape than other communities,” Ward said. “The businesses here helped a lot of people living without power in their communities.’
A year later, little evidence remains in Vinton that a damaging wind storm tore through town. The Benton County Disaster Coalition continues to meet in Vinton weekly and address the needs of Benton County residents.
“I’m happy we’re back where we’re at right now, but I feel there are still needs that people may not be expressing,” Meyer said. “If anything, I’d encourage anyone to contact us if needs remain because of the storm. We’re still here to help. It’s not too late.”
Anyone needing financial assistance recovering from the disaster should contact the Coalition at phone: 319-241-5121 to request an application. Funds are available to help anyone who still may have expenses incurred from the derecho that are not covered by other sources. To date over 50 families and farms have been helped by the Coalition.