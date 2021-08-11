This is the second in a two-part series recognizing the one-year anniversary of the derecho that swept through Benton County on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Dave Fish remembered exactly where he was around noon on August 10 last year. The Mayor of Belle Plaine was watching the derecho wind storm bare down on the town, bringing down a walnut tree across the street with ease.
“What the hell’s going on out there?!” a contractor in his bathroom yells to him.
“Don’t worry about it Dan,” Fish replied. “You ain’t going anywhere for a while anyway.”
Fish related his experience to a room full of Belle Plaine residents at the Community Center on Tuesday, rewarded with laughs and chuckles. The town of 2,500 has been in need of a few laughs for a year. The derecho caused “phenomenal damage” to a vast majority of trees in the city limits, leaving debris all over the streets and making travel difficult. The city’s power was off for two weeks and buildings had to go off generator power in the meantime.
Tuesday was about recognizing the struggle the town went through and celebrating the countless hours volunteers put in since to bring Belle Plaine back on its feet. Residents were treated to Fish’s jokes and then to ice cream treats from Peppy’s Ice cream.
“This community showed how much we cared about each other,” Fish said. “It made me proud to say I’m a Plainsman.”
To the northeast, residents of Van Horne gathered in the city park under a shelter recently completed. Burgers and hot dogs were grilled by the Van Horne Business Group. One of the 22 trees lost in the park found new life as a wood carving of an owl and other stumps will receive similar treatment to commemorate the derecho.
“I felt it was important to do something as a business group,” Van Horne Mayor Marty Junge said. “We were worried the weather today might keep people away, but it looks like it missed us.”
While both communities celebrate how far they’ve come in a year, work still has yet to be done. In Van Horne, there are still houses in “bad shape” and the park and athletic complex are still in rough shape. There are still residents of Benton County without a home, including Belle Plaine City Administrator Stephen Beck.
“I’m staying in Airbnbs and making the best with my kids,” Beck said. “But I’m grateful to be a part of this experience. It challenged me and it kind of showed me what I was capable of. It showed me how great this community is.”
The derecho didn’t just affect towns such as Belle Plaine and Van Horne. Benton Community School District saw damage to all four of their buildings, including the junior/senior high school in Van Horne. The roof was heavily damaged. The press box at the football stadium was torn from its perch and crashed into the stands. Pieces of the score boards and fencing on the ball fields were scattered across the ground.
“Between the derecho, COVID-19 and delaying the school year, it felt like a trifecta of issues,” Benton Community Superintendent Pam Ewell said. “Damages between the four buildings came up to around $7.5 million. We’ve come a long way in a year.”
The district is having the final section of the damaged roof completed. The athletic complexes are cleaned up. Bobcat Stadium now has a new press box and is ready to host its first football game in two years. The auditorium, which previously had major leaks through the roof, has hosted several concerts over the last few months.
“When you think of all the things we had to do, it’s amazing where we are in one year,” Ewell said. “My hats off to our contractors, who have been here for most of the year. We have a very resilient staff, as well as students and families that just found ways to get things done. It’s a real testament to our communities.”
Anyone needing financial assistance recovering from the disaster should contact the Benton County Disaster Coalition at phone: 319-241-5121 to request an application. Funds are available to help anyone who still may have expenses incurred from the derecho that are not covered by other sources. To date over 50 families and farms have been helped by the Coalition.