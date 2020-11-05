VINTON — After months of discussion and paperwork, members of the Vinton city council approved a resolution for the approval of a development agreement with Vinton Braille School LLC, and Hobart Historical Restoration PM, LLC during last week’s special council meeting.
Because of delays in the transfer of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) property, the City was not able to formally accept the development agreement until last week.
In conjunction with that approval, council members also approved a motion for Parcel A property on the southwest corner of the property.
This area has been designated as the location of the new emergency services center.
“The location has already been approved by the city’s Planning & Zoning committee,” Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, told council members.
He explained that he had been working with the Benton County Auditor to get the property transferred.
Members of the city’s fire and police department along with North Benton Ambulance have been meeting for the past few months with an architect.
Until the property was actually in the possession of the City, the meetings were held to discuss the size of the building, what each service would need in the space and to begin some preliminary planning of the future facility.
A question was raised about the transfer of Kiwanis Park to the City of Vinton.
Both Ward and Robert Fischer, Vinton city attorney, reminded the council that the transfer of the Park had been completed earlier in the year. Kiwanis Park was now owned by the City of Vinton.
In other business:
- Jim Hobart, Hobart Historical PM, LLC, questioned the council about payment for services.
The firm has been managing the IBSSS grounds since the official transfer of the property from the Iowa Board of Regents to the City of Vinton.
Because of a glitch in the Federal government’s software system, the City of Vinton had not been named as the owner of the property in order to get the funds from the US Government to pay for the AmeriCorps lease.
Once funds are received by the City, those were to be transferred to the Hobarts.
“We have not been paid for 60 days,” Hobart told he council.
“Chris and the everyone have been working to get the funds, but we are managing the property for the city and we have not yet been paid,” he said.
Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, asked city staff what steps could be taken to pay the Hobarts since the $ should be forth coming from the Federal Government to make the lease payments.
Fischer raised a concern about using city funds to pay the Hobarts until the federal money arrived.
Maynard asked Fischer and Ward to continue working on the matter, and if necessary another special meeting would be held to make sure that the Hobarts were paid.