VINTON-Dick Davis was born on December 2, 1925, in rural Mt. Auburn, Iowa, to Ivan and Elda (Wagoner) Davis. He married Phyllis Heaton on October 20, 1946. He worked for many of his years as an owner of Keystone Implement Company in Keystone, Iowa, and in the early 1960's became the sales manager for his brothers at Davis Implement in Vinton until his retirement at age 65.
Dick and Phyllis enjoyed wintering in Mission, Texas. Dick was an avid golfer and enjoyed his time at the Vinton Country Club with his many friends and business associates. He was an active member of Blessed Hope Church in Vinton until his health prevented him from attending.
Dick is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his sons, David (Kristie) of Vinton, Michael (Michelle) of Sanborn, IA, William (Bette) of Liberty, MO, and Robert (Laura) of Seattle, WA; his two sisters, Dona (Harold) Merchant and Lois Hinkin; his seven grandchildren, Michelle (Ed) Lovetinsky, Ryan (Melanie) Davis, Jamie (Ryan) Johnson, Jada Davis, Lauren Davis, Jenny (Matthew) Voth, and Luke (Ellen) Davis; and his 16 great-grandchildren who affectionately called him “Great one.” He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Ivan Jr., Burton, and John; and his sister, Iris Albert.
Dick died on June 24, 2020 at Windsor Manor at the age of 94 after an illness. He was much loved and respected by his family and all who knew him in the Vinton and Benton County area.
A private service will be held for family. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Hospice Compassus, 5005 Bowling St., Unit B, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404, or Windsor Manor, 1807 W 5th St., Vinton, IA 52349. Condolences may be mailed to Phyllis Davis at 1807 W 5th St., Apt. 202, Vinton, IA 52349.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Dick and his family.