VINTON – While there is activity at the future site of Vinton’s emergency services building, no construction has actually started at the intersection of W 13th Street and K Avenue.
“There have been some questions raised about the dirt moving in,” Ted Paxton, Vinton Police Chief, shared with council members during last Thursday’s meeting.
“With the work starting at the Corbett property, along C Avenue, for the wetlands project, that dirt needed to be moved,” he explained. “The dirt will be needed at the site when work does start, so it is being moved now as it is removed from Corbetts. Our project has not yet started, this is just the placement of the dirt that will be beneficial when we do get started.”
Paxton and Ron Hessenius, members of the safety committee, also provided an update of the new building. “We met this week and were given a color rendition of the building,” Paxton stated. “We are still waiting for the engineer to provide the mechanical plans for the building.
The question on geo-thermal was raised in regard to the new construction. “That may be difficult because of the different sectors and the controls for all of them,” Hessenius explained.
The committee will meet again with Solum Lang Architects, Cedar Rapids, to continue work on the plans for the building which will house the city’s ambulance, fire and police departments.
In other business:
-An additional $32,000 has been awarded to the Vinton Memorial Airport from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA).
Chris Ward, Vinton City Administrator, explained that this amount was in addition to the $13,000 the City of Vinton already received. “The grant is used for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of the pathogens at the airport and debt service payments.
“While this funding is similar to the CARES funding,” Ward stated “it is more limited in scope. “Any airport development must be directly related to combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.”
Council members voted to accept the additional funds for the airport.
-Council members approved a request for $1,000 from the city’s business improvement grant program. The money in the program comes from the city’s hotel/motel tax that is collected.
Sara E. Stuefen, DDS, submitted the application for funds to pour concrete in front of the building, 207 E 4th Street. The concrete is for two grass areas in front of the office and concrete pad for trash cans on either side of the office,” the application stated.
“I spoke to Sara,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, told council members. “She mentioned that its very tough to get anything to grow in those areas.”