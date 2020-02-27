County Editor/ Digital Journalist
Center Point Urbana CSD has begun the process of adding more parking space for its student body before the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, presenting a proposed new lot to the Board of Education during Wednesday’s meeting.
“It’s the amount of student drivers that we have throughout the school year, quite honestly,” Matt Berninghaus, Superintendent of Center Point Urbana CSD said. “When freshmen start getting their school permits All the sudden we have an influx of drivers coming in. We started the school year with enough parking spots for our entire student body, because we didn’t have multiple freshmen that were driving.”
While Berninghaus does not have an exact number of students who have started driving over the course of the 2019-20 school year, he projects the high school parking lot is “30 stalls short” of being able to occupy the entire student body. The school district previously had additional staff parking built five years ago, which Berninghaus stated they have already outgrown.
“Our enrollment is supposed to stay steady for about another couple years supposedly,” Berninghaus said. “Then it will start creeping up again, so it’s going to become a bigger issue in the future. That’s something we want to try to tackle and get ahead of before it becomes a major concern.”
The proposed additional parking lot will be built directly west of the current main lot, where students have already been parking during the winter season. In the fall and spring, students have been able to park around the football field. The next step for administration is reaching out to architects and working on an estimate for the project.
“This lot would be for our students in general and also help with event parking,” Berninghaus said. “We hosted district wrestling this season and we didn’t have enough parking. People were parking on the streets and all over. We also hosted two regional girls basketball games with three other teams coming in. We just didn’t have enough parking for that either.”
The discussion was not listed as an action item, so no decision was made regarding the lot at this time.
In other news, CPU golf will look for a new home as Rolling Acres Golf Course in Center Point has closed its doors. The school reached out to several area courses to seek arrangements. Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg has emerged as the new course for Stormin’ Pointers boys and girls golf to practice and potentially host a few meets in the spring season. Vinton-Shellsburg’s golf program also uses the course on occasion, but are working on arrangements to be able to share with their neighboring district.
“They have been outstanding to us,” Berninghaus said. “This might be the long term backside, I don’t know.”
The school board tabled consideration of the 2020-21 school calendar in order to get more community and staff input into the proposed calendar. According to Berninghaus, the district previously surveyed community members on subjects such as spring break vs getting out of school earlier. After more input is received, the calendar will go before the board again for a vote after a public hearing.
March 18 will be the next date for the school board, where they will host a public hearing for their fiscal year 2021 budget and for refinancing their $5.1 million bond to “potentially” lower their interest rate on the bond.