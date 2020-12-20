VINTON - Hours were spent in discussion regarding a new public safety building in the Vinton community.
Representatives of Vinton’s three emergency services - Vinton Fire Department, Vinton Police Department and North Benton Ambulance - have been meeting along with architect Solum Lang, Cedar Rapids.
“Our main goal as a committee is to build a building that our citizens are proud of,” Ted Paxton, Vinton Police Chief, stated.
The group has meet to discuss the needs of each department, as well as making sure that “the building is big enough to serve each department’s purpose while keeping the cost down as much as possible,” he added.
During a city council meeting earlier in December, Paxton told council members that the group had begun working on the second draft of the plans for the building.
When the planning meetings with the architect first started in the summer, each department had a wish list of what things they would like to see as part of the construction.
These early wish lists included space for training and meeting rooms as well as making sure there was enough storage for gear for each of the group.
Looking at the purposes of each department, Paxon said that group had begun to look at the square footage of the project, “we may need to shrink that down when we start looking at costs and the budget for the project,” Paxton told the council.
With no firm plan yet in placed, Paxton stated that the committee hopes to see fill dirt being moved into the location, at the intersection of K Avenue and W 13th Street, in the spring of 2021.
Fill dirt for this project will be coming from the city’s wetland project, at the junction of C and K Avenue, near the Karr Athletic Complex.
At this point in the process, there is no preliminary time frame set for when request for bids may be sent.
Both Paxton and Ron Hessenius, Vinton council member, have been attending the committee meetings and providing updates during the regular council meetings.