The Benton County Supervisors continued a back and forth during their March 10 meeting over the proposed use of rumble strips or flashing lights at the intersection of Highway 30 and 21st Ave to address concerns over the intersection’s safety.
The Supervisors had previously voted 2-1 to place rumble strips on the intersection as a bill is currently passing through the Iowa Legislature to create rumble strips on county roads that intersect with a state highway in response to an accident that claimed the life of a La Porte City woman last year.
“I’m a little concerned about back tracking,” Richard Primmer, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “We voted to make sure that the lighting went up and the rumble strips were in. We unanimously backed that bill. I’d hate to have someone injured or killed in either direction simply because they did not get the rumble strips or lights up.”
However, due to a residency being located on the north side of the intersection, supervisors Biershenck and Tracy Seeman considered using beacon lights and “stop ahead” signs used instead of rumble strips, which were labelled “obtrusive” in a letter from the Department of Transportation (DOT). Seeman made a suggestion to the board to wait to see if the bill goes through the Iowa Legislature first.
“It would it be advantageous for us to wait until something is decided at the state level, or a county cost?” Bierschenk said. “I guess what I'd like to see is do everything we can do with the signs and you sit and wait for this.”
Strips were proposed for the south side of the intersection. No action was taken as the agenda had labelled this a discussion item.