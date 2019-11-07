We picked our favorite fall trout fishing streams!
Get out and explore northeast Iowa’s trout streams this fall. From easily accessible streams in state or county parks, to streams in Iowa’s most wild and remote natural spaces – there’s a perfect spot for everyone.
Perfect for beginners
Grannis Creek, Fayette County – running through both public and private property open to fishing only, Grannis Creek empties into the Volga River a few miles downstream of the Volga River State Recreation Area. Plenty of 9 to 12 inch stream-raised brown trout await, but a few fish over 14 inches may challenge the unwary. Stocked weekly with catchable rainbow and brook trout April through October. Habitat improvements along the stream increase your chance to find a good hole or bank hide.
Mill Creek, Jackson County – Bellevue’s new stream stocking area located in Felderman Park has easy-access with a trail along the stream. Catch stocked, 10-12 inch rainbow trout. Use small bait like worms, spinners and flies.
Beautiful scenery
Bankston Creek, Dubuque County – well-known for fantastic natural beauty and rural landscapes. Catch stream-raised browns, as well as stocked rainbows near attractions and convenience provided by the City of Dubuque. Use nightcrawlers, plastics, spinners and jigs in large pools and runs for 8-13 inch trout with a few large (16 inch) brown trout.
Coon Creek, Winneshiek County – 2.6 miles of coldwater meanders through a remote valley nestled in Coon Creek Wildlife Management Area with one access point. Abundant wild brown trout with 12-14 inch fish common. Stocked rainbow and brook trout add variety to the catch. Use spinners, jigs, and flies imitating minnows and other small fish.