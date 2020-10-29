Walking around these walls/I thought by now they'd fall/But You have never failed me yet/Waiting for change to come/Knowing the battle's won/For You have never failed me yet/Your promise still stands/Great is Your faithfulness, faithfulness/I'm still in Your hands/This is my confidence, You've never failed me yet/I know the night won't last/Your Word will come to pass/My heart will sing Your praise again/Jesus, You're still enough/Keep me within Your love/My heart will sing Your praise again/Your promise still stands/Great is Your faithfulness, faithfulness/I'm still in Your hands/This is my confidence, You never failed/Your promise still stands/Great is Your faithfulness, faithfulness/I'm still in Your hands/This is my confidence, You never failed me yet/I've seen You move, come move the mountains/And I believe, I'll see You do it again/You made a way, where there was no way/And I believe, I'll see You do it again (“Do It Again,” Elevation Worship, Elevation Church, Charlotte, NC; Kobalt Music Publishing).
I learned that song at a conference I attended a few years ago. The echo of numerous Biblical references can be heard behind the lyrics; Joshua 6, Psalm 30:5, Lamentations 3:23, Isaiah 49:16, and Matthew 17:20. We worship and serve a God of hope. The basis of that hope is the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. In death Jesus took every sin ever committed or yet to be committed upon Him in order to provide salvation for everyone who chooses to believe in Him. His resurrection confirmed Him as God’s Son and Savior of the world (Romans 1:1-6). Among other things this means no matter what threatens, harms, or discourages us has been reckoned with through the Cross and Resurrection. God’s eternal (unconstrained by time) nature means He sees the past, present, and future all at once. God sees the “endgame,” which He has direct interest in and influence on (in ways mysterious to us mere mortals). Hope for the Christian is in a God who not only oversees history but became part of history in Jesus Christ. He is with us to the “very end of the age” (Matthew 28:20) and will never “leave or forsake us” (Deuteronomy 31:6-8). Tough times come and go but God remains the same, trustworthy, faithful, loving, gracious, forgiving, and steadfast.