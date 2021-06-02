Sometimes people ask me this question. Where is such and such verse in the Bible? I am always happy to point people back to the Bible and help them find the verse in question. For example, Where is the Golden Rule in the Bible. The answer is Matthew 7:12, “So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.”
Others have also asked me another question. Where is the verse that says God will not give you more than you can handle? People are usually surprised when I tell them that this verse is not in the Bible. Well, how can that be? It sounds spiritual enough, and it even sounds Christian. But the problem is that the Bible does not make this statement.
My heart goes out to the person who has taken the time to ask me this question. This person is at least a spiritual person, if not a Christian. The usual motive someone asks me this question is they are longing for some hope they can hold on to as they attempt to tread water in a difficult situation.
The good news is that the Bible gives each one of us hope in situations that are well beyond our ability to manage on our own. If I can be honest, everyone looks for hope when life is hard. The Bible gives us hope not in what we can do but hope in a person. The person in whom we find our hope is in none other than Jesus of Nazareth.
As a pastor, the greatest hope I give everyone in the hope of knowing Jesus of Nazareth. When we go through hard days, we want someone to be with us and to comfort us. Oftentimes, we do not need that person to say anything. We need them to be present. The presence of Jesus is part of the good news we receive when we trust in Jesus for salvation. Jesus is with us.
Consider the significance of this hope Jesus gives. He did not promise that everything would be easy or that we would be exempt from hard times; rather Jesus promises to be with us. We recognize that difficult days and seasons will pass, and they will not always be this hard. The thing that usually gets us through hard seasons is the hope, that is confidence, that Jesus is with us. Even for those who do not know Jesus personally, the hope of Jesus is never very far. Jesus is drawing near to you even on this day. Today may be one of the hardest days for you. “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope” Romans 15:13.