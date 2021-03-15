Center Point-Urbana’s Summit Street Extravaganza proved to be the last shred of “normal” last year before the school system shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Emma Midcalf and Gretchen Jones had gone about their Friday and Saturday shows without a care in the world, until they learned their Sunday performance was in jeopardy.
“We found out everything was shutting down after the Saturday show,” Jones said. “It was sad because we knew that was the last show for the seniors. Then we got to perform on Sunday in front of a few people. That was a happy moment.”
Fast forward a year and the Extravaganza returned for its 26th annual performance, albeit in a very different fashion. The usual magic happened on stage as individual performers, jazz choirs To Be Announced and Chorazz, and the Summit Street Singers each wowed their audiences and closed out another big year for show choir.
“It’s pretty darn amazing we even had a show choir season at all,” Director Bradley Wilson said. “The kids grew so much this season even with everything working against them.”
Summit Street Singers were required to wear masks while performing at all times and could not engage in partner dancing. Wilson also kept blocking at a minimum during songs, meaning students mainly danced and sang in the same spot during a piece. For two-thirds of the season, the show choir practiced in the high school commons to social distance themselves better.
“We normally get to stay at competitions and watch other groups, whereas this year we’ve gone to perform and then came right back home,” Jones said. “We didn’t have mirrors for practice for the most part and went off taped lines. That was an interesting part of practice.”
The efforts paid off as Summit Street Singers received a Division I rating at the State Show Choir Contest, placed third at competitions in Anamosa and Marion, and took the top place in a competitive 3A school field at Pella to end their competition season on a high note.
“It wasn’t exactly ideal, but it was the best way we could start and end,” Wilson said. “They managed to really get better throughout the season.”
Yet the true closer for show choir came on Sunday inside the middle school gym. Midcalf, now a senior, performed one last Extravaganza vocal solo, sang with Chorazz and was behind the drums for To Be Announced and Summit Street Singers. If that was not enough, Midcalf joined fellow senior Lauren Paine as an emcee for the evening.
“My goal for this last show was to ‘do my best and forget the rest’ as my dad said before my All-State vocal audition, which has stuck with me,” Midcalf said. “Being an MC was a really awesome opportunity. Basically leaving my heart on the stage was a really good kind of closure to the year and closer to the season.”
Both To Be Announced and Chorazz have been accepted to the Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships this season as two of eight ensembles in Class 3A. Each group also had their chances to perform this season on several occasions to the delight of Wilson.
“Since there are fewer members in each jazz group than show choir, we were able to practice in the choir room,” Wilson said. “We did limit the amount of time we spent in one room together. There’s a couple of first year singers — freshmen or sophomores — and I really enjoyed seeing them begin to grasp the styles of songs we did, whether it be latin or swing.”
Jones and Midcalf agreed having a final show “as normal as possible” was huge for the student performers and were grateful to everyone in the community who made the trip out.
“I feel like we did incredible and really just gave today our all,” Jones said. “The work everyone puts into this program makes it so amazing to be a part of and the family it is for me.”
Wilson closed by thanking his six seniors: Jones, Midcalf, Paine, Savannah Niec, Aydan Rickels and Rylea Sholes. Volunteers and parents were thanked for making the season possible for their children. He noted all three choirs will be in a “good place next year” with the talent returning.
