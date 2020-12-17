As a pastor – I believe whole heartedly in the value of church participation and attendance. I know, I know, I know – the church isn’t a building – it’s the people. That’s true. Obviously. But with the local church being made up of a group of like-minded believers – there is no substitute for regularly gathering together with those people. It does something significant in your life to spend time with people who may be very different from you – but have the same foundational beliefs about the God of the Universe and the purpose of their life.
There is a trend happening in our culture that is disturbing – and it predates Covid19. Regular church attendance is dwindling. It wasn’t that long ago that regular church attendance meant that you attended church every week. But in the last 5 years or so that has dropped by 50%. Whereas to be considered a “regular” church attender you used to need to attend nearly every Sunday. Now you are considered a “regular” church attender if you attend once or twice a month. And for folks that were already sporadic attenders – they have dropped to maybe once every other month or so. And then with Covid19 – that attendance has dropped even further.
Why does that matter? Isn’t it possible to be a follower of Christ without being an active part of a local church? Sure. But is it possible to be a growing follower of Christ while not being part of a local church? I just don’t think so. The truth is that showing up at and actively participating with a body of like-minded believers is a necessary part of your spiritual health. And not only that, but new research proves that it’s good for your mental health as well! Each year, as part of its November Health and Healthcare survey, Gallup asks Americans to rate their mental or emotional wellbeing. This year, as you can imagine, the percentages of every single demographic declined…except for 1. Can you guess which one? That’s right…weekly church attenders! The only group of people in the country that are collectively doing better this year than last year are those who make the decision to attend church weekly. While every other group decreased – that group increased by 4 points.
Listen, no church is perfect. It can’t be because it’s made up of imperfect people with flaws. But when we come together – it’s good for both our spiritual and mental health. So – let me encourage you to find a Bible-believing, Christ-centric church and begin attending regularly. If you already have one – show up! Be encouraged to dig in, participate, and be present. It’s good for you…and it’s good for other’s in the body as well.
Blessings!