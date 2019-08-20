March 16, 1949 — Aug. 18, 2019
GREELEY — Donald James “D.J.” Naber, 70, of Greeley, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, on the family farm. He was born March 16, 1949, in Edgewood, to Donald Walter “Bud” and Elisabeth Jeanne “Betty” (Funke) Naber. He was a lifelong farmer and loved Corvettes. Survivors include his sisters Faye and Joan, an uncle, two aunts, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, with the Rev. John Haugen as celebrant. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Greeley. Visitation is 9 a.m. to service time Saturday at the funeral home.
