SHELLSBURG: Donald Donley, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Rock Ridge Care Center in Shellsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E 6th Street) in Vinton with Rev. Tim Deevries officiating. Interment will be held at Urbana Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call for 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced at the visitation and service.
Donald was born December 15, 1937 to Robert and Neta (Langham) Donley. He was united in marriage to Mary Evelyn Evens on July 25, 1959, at the Little Cedar Ridge Church, South of Urbana. Donald was a farmer and worked for 30 years at Wilson & Company. He also served with Central Iowa Special Police, and was a member of the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, and Urbana Ambulance Service, as well as serving as the Benton County Civil Defense Director.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn of Shellsburg; children, Mary Jane Redmond, of Center Point, Donald I. (Angie) Donley of Walker, Charles (Kara) Donley of Polk City, Lyle (Lisa) Donley of Ashland, MO; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother Robert (Pat) Donley of California; sisters, Lillian Donley of Scottsdale, AZ, and Marlys Woods of Vinton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers; and 2 sisters.
