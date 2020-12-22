Donald Erickson

VINTON-Donald R. Erickson, 89, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home from natural causes.
Private graveside services will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Vinton.
Don was born March 14, 1931 on the family farm near Vinton, the son of Carl J. and Clara Ida Moser Erickson. He attended school in Vinton. Don proudly served in the US Army from 1952-1954.
On August 3, 1951, Don was united in marriage with Virginia M. Neve at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They worked and lived on the farm, moving to Vinton in 1966 where Don worked as a carpenter, retiring in 2005.
Don is survived by his son, Rick (Sue) Erickson of Vinton; two daughters: Christine Harms of Iowa City and Cathy (Dennis) Hummel of Vinton ; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and special friend, Edna Winsor of Vinton.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Virginia, in 1981, siblings: Mabel Williams, Edith Gustafson, Carl, Glenn and Kenneth Erickson.
Memorials will be directed to the Vinton Lutheran Home.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Don and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com