Nov. 4, 1934 — March 30, 2020
OELWEIN — Donald W. Johnson, 85, of Oelwein, passed away on Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private family visitation at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and a private family graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. We encourage relatives and friends to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone.
Donald Wayne Johnson was born Nov. 4, 1934 in Marshalltown, the son of Curtis Elias and Eva Irene (Pierce) Johnson. He graduated from Dike High School. Don was united in marriage to Ardith Alleen Lauterbach on June 14, 1953 at Dike Methodist Church. He was a member of Dike Methodist Church and the Randalia United Methodist Church. He and his wife farmed together at Hudson and Randalia for over 40 years, retiring to Oelwein in 1998.
Donald is survived by his four children: Bruce (Julie) Johnson of Oelwein, Sherri (Steve) Null of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Carla (Rob) Paulson of Randalia and Douglas (Lyn) Johnson of Westgate; eight grandchildren: Brian, Chad, Jason, Crystal, Brooke, Kathryn, Jacob and Emily; twenty great-grandchildren: James, Joshua, Joseph, Devan, Blake, Jesse, Lia, Delaney, Grace, Parker, Lilly, Olivia, Adeline, Layla, Dawson, Bentley, Elliott, Gracie, Everett and Jaxon; sister: Kay Brunner of Nashua and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Ardith on April 11, 2010 and a brother: Doyle.