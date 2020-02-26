Aug. 27, 1926 — Feb. 23, 2020
FAIRBANK — Donald W. Martins, 93, of Fairbank died Sunday Feb. 23, 2020 at Oelwein Health Care in Oelwein.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Woods Funeral Home and for one hour before services Friday at the church.
Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fairbank.
Military Honors: Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552
Interment: Fairbank Cemetery
Memorials: to the family for later designation.
Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net
Donald William Martins was born on Aug. 27, 1926 in rural Luana, the son of Leska and Alta (Brandtman) Martins. He went to country school at the Grand Meadow No. 3 and graduated from Luana High School in 1950.
Donald enlisted in the US Army on Jan. 31, 1951. He served in Germany, being awarded the Army of Occupational Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, until Honorable discharge in January 1954. On Dec. 29, 1954 Don was united in marriage to Mary Haberkamp at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank. Don and Mary began farming the Haberkamp family farm along with Mary’s family. Don’s passion was growing crops and raising livestock, he was a very good steward of the land.
He was an active and very proud member of the Fairbank American Legion for many years. He served with the color guard in countless parades and at funerals of fallen service members. In Sept. 2018 he was a member of the Cedar Valley Honor Flight. Don was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank, where he served on the church board many years. Don’s hobbies included going to tractor pulls, working with cattle, doing field work, and tractorcades. He was a successful farmer and loved visiting with area farmers and neighbors about all things farm.
Don is survived by his son Doug (Janice) Martins of Fairbank; three grandchildren, Garrett, Emily, and Lydia Martins of Fairbank; sisters Darlene Nuehring of Postville and Della Cowell of Luana; a brother Duane (Marlys) Martins of Waukon; a sister-in-law Wilma Haberkamp of Fairbank and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Mary Martins; three brothers: Delbert (Donna), Delos (Donna Mae) and Dwight Martins, a sister, Delores Larson (Harry) and brothers-in-law; Eldred Nuehring and William Haberkamp and a sister-in-law; Josephine Haberkamp.