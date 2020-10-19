VINTON: Dora Mae Vogt, 90, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Luke’s Inpatient Hospice in Cedar Rapids.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Urbana Cemetery.
Dora was born December 29, 1929 to Lloyd and Mathilda (Donley) Downing in rural Center Point. Dora loved to play cards; and was a loving and giving person to all who knew her. She was generous with her time and compliments. Ready with a warm smile and easy with a laugh and made everyone welcome in her home. She taught her entire family that secret to life. She had a gift of making each one feel loved and special. We Love You! Gone but not forgotten.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kent (Jane) Vogt of Daytona, FL, Michael (Becky Svoboda) Vogt of Shellsburg, Janice (Jerry Crowley) Boudonck of Fairfax, Brian (Deb) Vogt of Shellsburg; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Tim Vogt; 5 brothers; and 4 sisters.
