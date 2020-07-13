March 5, 1935 — June 28, 2020
OELWEIN — The memorial service for Dorothy “Dot” Spragg will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Rick Johnson officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hazleton (Fontana) Cemetery, Hazleton.
A Memorial Fund has been established in her name
Online Obituary at: www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Dorothy A. “Dot” Spragg, 85, of Oelwein died on Sunday afternoon, June 28, 2020 at Grandview Heathcare Center in Oelwein.