Feb. 22, 2021
ELGIN — Dorothy J. Anderson, 91, of Elgin, died Monday Feb. 22, 2021 at Gundersen Health in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Elgin.
Feb. 22, 2021
ELGIN — Dorothy J. Anderson, 91, of Elgin, died Monday Feb. 22, 2021 at Gundersen Health in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Elgin.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.