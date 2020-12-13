Douglas Stulken

WALFORD: Douglas Stephen Stulken, 51, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude Catholic church in Cedar Rapids, with Rev. Mark Murphy as Celebrant. Interment will be held at Cedar Memorial Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials or condolences may be mailed to Karen Stulken, P.O. Box 423 Walford, IA 52351.
Doug was born on July 21, 1969 in Vinton, the son of Stephen and Sharyl (Eden) Stulken. He graduated in 1987 from Washington High School in Vinton, where he achieved academic and Hall of Fame honors for his athletic achievements in the areas of baseball, basketball and football. He attended Kirkwood Community College, where he played basketball for two years, and met his future wife Karen Turley. He then played basketball and graduated from Wartburg College in 1991 with a business degree. He was united in marriage to Karen Turley on September 26, 1992 in Waterloo.
Doug’s career was spent in the construction industry with Rinderknecht/Merit Construction, Ryan Construction, and most recently, Collins Avionics as a Senior Facilities Engineer.
Doug was involved in many activities, such as coaching his kids in little league, helping with Xavier stats at football games, supporting Coe and Wartburg programs, where his children played basketball, and as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He cared deeply for his teammates, coaches, fellow parents, neighbors, work associates, and other acquaintances. His primary focus was on his family; everything he did was for them and with them. He was humbled and honored to see his children achieve at the highest levels in their activities. He was a Christian, son, brother, husband, father, teammate, and friend who will not be forgotten. He left this world a better place.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter Ashley (Matt) Oberbroeckling of Luxemburg; son Ryan Stulken, a student at Wartburg college; parents, Stephen and Sharyl Stulken of Vinton; sister Steph (Pete) Jones of Shellsburg; sisters-in-law Julie (Kirk) Watson, and Cindy Davis; brother-in-law Jim Turley; aunt Joanne Wojahn; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Henrietta Eden, Clarence and Hilda Stulken (Monticello); in-laws, Rose and Joe Turley (Waterloo); brother-in-law Bill Turley; and sister-in-law Kathy Turley.
