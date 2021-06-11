Nov. 2, 1921 — June 8, 2021
OELWEIN — Dr. Darwin Jack, 99, of Oelwein passed away Tuesday June 8, 2021.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday June 14 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday June 15, at the funeral home with Deacon Jim Patera officiating. Inurnment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at Hazleton with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post 9 of Oelwein. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and wearing a mask are recommended.
Darwin Burdette Jack was born in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 2, 1921 to parents Edward Darold and Viola Lucille (Mann) Jack. He graduated from McKinley High School with the class of 1940. Darwin continued his education at the University of Iowa, attaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1942. He enlisted in the United States Army following the attack on Pearl Harbor. He attended Officer Candidate School at the Infantry School in Columbus, GA and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in February of 1944. He was initially assigned to Little Rock, AR.
In 1944, while in Little Rock, Darwin was introduced to Mary Scheibe at the Winfield Methodist Church’s Methodist Youth Fellowship meeting. Darwin and Mary were married in Little Rock on Nov. 11, 1944. Mary became Darwin’s devotion for eternity. They lived in Little Rock until Darwin was transferred to the Pacific Theater of World War II to serve on Luzon in the Philippine Islands with the Ohio 37th Infantry Division. During combat with the Japanese army he was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor. He was promoted to Captain Infantry. Darwin returned to the United States and to Mary in 1946. They continued to be side by side for 72 years, until her passing in 2016.
In the post-war period Darwin and Mary lived in Iowa City where he attended Medical School at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, graduating in 1950. They lived in Des Moines for a year while Darwin completed his medical internship at Broadlawns Polk County Hospital. They then moved to Oelwein in 1951 to practice Family Medicine, partnering with his good friend Dr. Robert Jaggard, for 38 years before retiring in 1988.
After retiring, Darwin became Medical Director for several nursing homes; Grandview Healthcare Center, Oelwein Healthcare Center, Mercy Living Plus, Hillcrest Nursing Home of Sumner, Denver Nursing Home, and the Fredericksburg Nursing Home. At the age of 80 years, Darwin felt it was time to retire and become a civilian.
Darwin and Mary enjoyed camping for over 60 years. He was a member of the Oelwein Lions Club and they were members of Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein. Darwin loved the people and friends in Oelwein.
Left to celebrate Darwin’s life are his sons: Ed Jack of Boone and Tim (Diane) Jack of Cedar Rapids; his daughter-in-law Debra Jack of Mechanicsville; his six grandchildren: Jeremy Bunn, Amanda (Clint) Yarges, Adam (Alexandra) Jack, Chris Jack, Lukas Jack (Jessica Palmer) and Tyler Jack; his three great-grandchildren: Cooper, Maggie Mae and Reid Yarges. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary (2016); his son Leslie Jack (2000) and his brother Darold Jack (1999).