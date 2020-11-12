BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein is pleased to welcome Dr. William Schmitt, DO to the family medicine team of providers. Seeing patients at BCHC since 2018 in primary care, urgent care, and emergency settings, Dr. Schmitt will expand his practice to the Oelwein community by visiting BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning today Nov. 12.
Dr. Schmitt received his undergraduate at Wartburg College and attended medical school at Des Moines University. Fulfilling his residency at Broadlawns Family Medicine, Dr. Schmitt is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Schmitt began his career in medicine in the fall of 2018 by joining the team of providers at Medical Associates of BCHC. In addition to providing care to his patients at Medical Associates, Dr. Schmitt sees patients at BCHC Family Medicine – Jesup, urgent care, and performs GI screening procedures.
Dr. Schmitt will be accepting patients of all ages. All providers at BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein are currently accepting new patients. To establish care at BCHC Family Medicine — Oelwein, patients may call 319-283-2651. BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein does provide same-day appointments to established and non-established patients, but does not accept walk-in appointments at this time.
To learn more about BCHC and its expanded services in the Oelwein community, please visit BCHealth.org, or follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcement from BCHC.