Union’s all-time leader in assists will have the opportunity to add more to her career as Allie Driscol signed with Hawkeye Redtails volleyball on Tuesday.
“I'm really excited to compete with new people at a new level,” Driscol said. “Hawkeye is a newer program and will have intense competition. It’s close to home, so it should be fun.”
Driscol’s older sister, Maggie, was part of the first Redtail volleyball team in 2018, leaving the opportunity to play close to home in the back of her mind. When Driscol was approached to play for Hawkeye, she took advantage.
“Volleyball has been my favorite sport since I started playing,” Driscol said. “I just get the most enjoyment out of this sport and it’s my biggest strength. There’s so much talent in the area, so it’s exciting to play with them at Hawkeye.”
As a varsity setter for the Knights during all four years at Union, Driscol has recorded 3,050 assists, 128 kills, 630 digs and hit 951 of her 1,017 serve attempts (93.5 percent). The Knights reached their regional final in her last three seasons, the State Volleyball Tournament her last two seasons, and was named a Second Team All-State for the 2020 season. She hopes to improve her overall game as a Redtail and credits her Union teammates for getting her to this point in her volleyball career.
“My coaches and teammates definitely pushed me every day in practice to get better,” Driscol said. “We’ve made each other better. I feel that’s really prepared me for this next step.”
Allie is the daughter of Laurie and Robert Driscol, both who have coached her in softball and basketball at Union respectively. She is a four-sport athlete, competing in basketball, softball and was part of two State qualifying track relays in 2019. Driscol is also a member of Union’s National Honor Society.