The 2020 volleyball season has come to a conclusion and several area athletes were recognized for their outstanding play in Iowa’s 3A northeast District and at the state level by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA).
Earning 3A All-State recogniations this year were Union seniors Allie Driscol for Second Team All-State and Belle Weber for First Team All-State. Weber has received All-State honors all four years of her high school career.
Making the 3A NE All-District team are Union seniors Driscol, Weber and Sophie Winkelpleck. Driscoll, Weber and senior Ellie Behrens were named Academic All-State by the IGCA along with Center Point-Urbana seniors Ella Casey, Katie Droste and Nicole Lutz.