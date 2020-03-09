On February 24, 2020, Dawn Driscoll officially filed nomination papers to be the Republican candidate for Iowa Senate District 38. This was the “opening day” to submit paperwork, and Dawn was excited to turn in over 600 signatures supporting her candidacy. The required amount is only 100 signatures but Dawn commented “ I have been busy meeting as many people as I can across District 38, and was honored that so many of them signed the nomination form!” . Following turning in her paperwork, Tim Kapucian (Current District 38 Senator) took her through the Senate Chambers and introduced her to many people in the Senate.
Dawn began thinking about running for Iowa Senate a year and a half ago at the request of retiring Senator Tim Kapucian. “With my background as President of the Iowa County Farm Bureau, I was interested in the impact that my agriculture background and my strong, conservative voice could have for our communities. I am committed to a improving our counties through promotion of agriculture and rural communities, applying a conservative approach to budgeting and taxes, investing in education, and supporting law enforcement.”
Since announcing her candidacy last fall, Dawn has been learning about the issues that face the communities in District 38. She has been to county and city meetings , met with school boards and Superintendents, met with each counties Farm Bureau and attended county Republican meetings. She has also met with law enforcement and toured the jails and mental health facilities. Dawn also had a representative from her campaign to introduce her at each caucus site in the District. She has been working hard so that she will be ready to effectively represent every person residing in District 38.
Dawn is an Iowan by choice and a proud sixth generation farmer. Along with her husband of nineteen years, Joe, and three children, they farm and raise Angus cattle in rural Iowa County. Dawn also works as a recruiter for Hummer AgriBusiness Search. Dawn is a long time active volunteer with school, church and community groups.
If you would like to learn more about Dawn, or to help with her campaign, please go to her website: Driscoll4Senate.com.