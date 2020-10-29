With the 2020 election only days away, Dawn Driscoll and Ashley Hinson made one last stop in Benton County to eat at the Vinton Family Restaurant on Wednesday.
“I wanted to support a local business,” Hinson, Republican candidate for Iowa’s 1st District said. “It's incredibly important as people are looking to who they want to send to Washington DC understands the challenges that local businesses and small businesses face.”
And it certainly beats gas station food for Hinson and her staff as they’ve campaigned in 20 counties in 19 days recently. Driscoll, Republican candidate for Iowa Senate District 38, joined to talk about issues they were both hearing on the campaign trail.
“I think we have a lot of the same beliefs, and especially the same work ethic,” Driscoll said. “This is the first campaign that I've run. I look to her as I get out in the district.”
If elected to Congress, Hinson hopes she able to visit counties in her district, drawing inspiration from U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley’s 99 county tour to listen to constituents questions and concerns. Over the last several months of campaigning, Hinson believes she had learned a great deal about what Iowans are seeking
“Small business relief is still on the minds of people,” Hinson said. “Another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans are still a priority for a lot of people I’m speaking with. I talked with a lady from my church who owns a small business and is self-employed. She has a policy with three fewer people, which costs her twice as much now. We need to establish policies that help lower the cost of healthcare for every family.”
Driscoll, currently serving as Iowa County Farm Bureau President, stated she got into politics because of agriculture and it remained her largest platform as a candidate since she began her campaign.
“I want to be a great representative for the ag community because I feel they are the baseline of our entire state of Iowa,” Driscoll said. “When ag is doing well, the state is doing well. Health care is also a big topic for me. I don't ever claim to know all the answers for healthcare, but I know that as a farmer buying my own insurance, we have to find solutions to make it more affordable for farmers and small businesses.”
Driscoll plans to continue knocking on doors in communities such as Keystone over the weekend. According to Driscoll, her campaign has knocked on 10,000 doors and made 34,000 phone calls to help reach voters.
“I feel it's important to reach every town in our district,” Driscoll said. “We try to get out when possible, but not everyone is really looking to have candidates come over right now.”
After enjoying a taco special at Vinton Family Restaurant, Hinson briefly spoke with other customers and handed out bumper stickers before firing up the “mom van” for another round of stops.
“We’re feeling good going into the last days before the election,” Hinson said. “We finished that 20 county tour, but we're still out meeting with voters every day to talk about how important local businesses like this are for their communities.”