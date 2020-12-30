January 11 will mark the beginning of the 2021 Legislative session and the first term for Dawn Driscoll of Williamsburg representing Senate District 38 for Benton County.
“I am excited to jump in and get to work for the people of my district on the issues important to them,” Driscoll said. “I know that this will be a huge learning curve, but I look forward to fighting for what's best across our district.”
During this year’s session, Driscoll will serve as the vice chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, on the Agriculture Committee, Labor Committee, Local Government Committee, Ways and Means Committee and Transportation Committee.
“Being a member of the Ag and Transportation Committees were towards the top of my list of committees I wished to serve on,” Driscoll said. “I feel excited to be selected for them and serve on the Natural Resources Committee.”
While Driscoll has yet to spend much time speaking with colleagues about the upcoming session, she believes mental health funding and rural broadband access will be major topics at the Capitol this year along with ongoing efforts to address the COVID pandemic’s effect on Iowa. If possible, Driscoll hopes to host town hall meetings across Senate District 38 over weekends.
“It’s been a difficult year with the pandemic and derecho affecting this area,” Driscoll said. “People are wanting to get back to work and back to the normal they know. I hope to be available for anyone to reach out and contact me anytime.”
The Iowa Legislature will also be taking a number of precautions this session including social distancing at the Capitol and limiting the amount of people on the senate floor. Committee meetings will be livestreamed and held in the senate chamber.
“We are dedicated to conducting the legislative session in a manner which is safe for the public, staff and for legislators, but still open and transparent,” Driscoll said. “As a first-year legislator, you’re not entirely sure what to expect and this year is no different.”
Driscoll and her husband, Joe, farm outside of Williamsburg in Iowa County. She is the Acting President of Iowa County Farm Bureau. Her legislative email is dawn.driscoll@legis.ia.gov or is available by phone at (319) 430-3069.