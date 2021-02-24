Dan and Susan Driscoll of Oelwein will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 28. A planned trip to Ireland with their children and spouses has been postponed due to the Covid pandemic.
Dan and Susan count themselves blessed to have been the objects of Christ’s redeeming work, drawing them into the marriage relationship designed by God to reflect Christ’s love for His Church.
They were married in Vermillion, South Dakota, in Danforth Chapel on the campus of the University of South Dakota. They have four children and fifteen grandchildren.