On 4-12-2021, at about 11:02 AM, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car striking a house on Cottage St in Shellsburg IA.
The driver of the car, and sole occupant was a 69-year-old male from Shellsburg. He was declared deceased at the scene, after resuscitation efforts failed. His name is being withheld at this time.
Assisting were the Shellsburg Fire Dept and First Responders, Hiawatha Ambulance, and, Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation.