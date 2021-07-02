CEDAR RAPIDS, IA --Commodity prices are at record levels and landowners are wondering what a fair rental rate should be for the coming 2022 crop year. However, determining a fair cash rental rate for 2022 could prove challenging as tenant operators face uncertainty of farm profitability due to drought and other market factors.
Ryan Drollette, farm and agriculture business management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will address these topics at a meeting in Linn County for landowners and ag professionals on Tuesday, July 27, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the ISU Extension and Outreach Linn County office located at 383 Collins Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA. The meeting will last approximately two and a half hours and will be facilitated by Drollette.
The main topics of the meeting will include results of surveys recently released on the recent Iowa Cash Rental Rates and Iowa Land Values, understanding flexible cash farm lease arrangements, and legal aspects affecting farmland leasing and ownership. Participants will increase their understanding of challenges with projections of 2021 crop supply/demand and cash prices outlook. The meeting will focus on various methods to determine a fair 2022 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications.
Pre-registration is required at least two days before the meeting and a $25 per individual fee is payable at the door. Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management and leasing arrangements.
Contact the Linn County Extension office at 319-377-9839 with your questions or to pre-register on or before July 25.
For a list of meetings statewide, check the Ag Decision Maker website at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/ for a complete listing of meetings across the state.
Leasing meetings being held across Iowa are facilitated by farm management specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach.