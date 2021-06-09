Drumstick Dessert

Ingredients:
2 c crushed sugar cones (about 2 boxes)
½ c butter, melted
1 c finely chopped peanuts, divided ²/³ to ¹/³
8 oz cream cheese, room temperature
¹/³ c peanut butter
¹/³ c powdered sugar
16 oz Cool Whip, divided
2 pkg instant chocolate pudding; 3.9 oz box
2¾ c milk or half and half
Hershey’s® Magic Shell topping
Directions:
1. Mix sugar cones, butter, and 2/3 c peanuts together and pat into a 9x13 pan. Bake at 350°F for 10 minutes. Cool.
2. Beat cream cheese, peanut butter, and powdered sugar in a bowl until smooth. Fold in 2 c Cool Whip. Spread on cooled crust. Refrigerate while preparing next step.
3. Mix pudding and half and half. Spread over cream cheese mixture, and refrigerate for about 3-5 minutes until pudding is set.
4. Top with remaining Cool Whip. Drizzle Magic Shell and sprinkle with remaining peanuts. Freeze or refrigerate.