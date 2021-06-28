October 4, 1964. Larry Druschel worked his first day for McDowell’s Building Materials in Vinton working out back driving the truck and making deliveries for the business.
“I never really had anything in mind after high school and I just kind of wandered around,” Druschel said. “McDowell’s had a job posted and I applied, got the job. I’ve been here for 57 years.”
Eventually Druschel would be promoted to another part-time and then full-time position under previous owner Jack McDowell. 28 years after first stepping into the store, Druschel and wife Linda bought the business from McDowell when he retired in 1992. The rest is history.
“I just enjoyed the people I work with and the customers,” Druschel said. “It’s always satisfying seeing a bare piece of ground and seeing it turned into something nice that you had a part of. It’s not near as labor intensive as it was 57 years ago. We got a lot more things to help us do things.”
Druschel stated his decision to retire after 57 years came with age and the “tremendous employees” ready to take over. The Druschels plan to spend a lot of their time following their grandchildren’s activities in Iowa and Florida
“We’ve built up a lot of good relationships with a lot of good people over the years,” Druschel said. “It’s nice to have been involved in many projects like the townhomes at the Lutheran Home and Cedarview. We’re thankful for the community.”