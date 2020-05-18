Center Point-Urbana senior Lauren Dufoe’s original plans to celebrate her graduation party on May 15 were derailed by COVID-19, but instead she kept the day momentous as she officially signed with Coe College women’s soccer.
“I’m very excited to sign with Coe because they’ve always had this great community,” Dufoe said. “Ever since I was little, it felt like home because of the great energy and closeness.”
Dufoe, a three-year starter for the Stormin’ Pointers, was part of three state-qualifying teams and her coaches were confident the program would have made it four trips for the Center Point native and her graduating class. She has played a variety of positions over her career at CPU, including midfield, goalie and forward. Dufoe was named Second Team All-State in 2019 by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
“Anytime I get to see any of our players sign to play in college is exciting, especially if they are sticking to the area,” CPU girls soccer co-coach Rich Plante said. “[Coe] is lucky to have a goal-oriented player like Lauren on the team.”
The Kohawk soccer program will reunite her with sister Raegan, a defender entering her junior year this fall. Both sisters are excited to compete together much like they had in high school.
“Playing with Raegan were two of the best years of my career,” Dufoe said. “I’m very excited to get to play with her again. Coe has been recruiting me for the past two years and the facilities and teachers there are great.”
Playing multiple positions over her high school career is beneficial in Dufoe’s eyes as she enters a program under a brand new coach in 2020. CPU co-coach Tim Mitchell believes that Dufoe will transition to his alma mater successfully due to her work ethic.
“Rich and I've seen a lot of kids go from high school to college soccer, and you can tell who will be successful due to work ethic and raw talent,” Mitchell said. “Lu has both in this case. Now we have former players going on to Central, Wartburg and now two at Coe. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch them all playing at the Division III level.”
Dufoe plans to study Communications while at Coe College. She is the daughter of Landon and Jane Dufoe of Center Point. At CPU, Dufoe has also been involved in basketball, track, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, choir, student council, the drama dept and was the 2019 Homecoming Queen.