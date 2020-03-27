Dump Cake Surprise

Cook time: 45 Min. Prep time: 10 Min. Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
1 box butter pecan cake mix — the surprise taste
1 can blueberry pie filling, 21 oz.
1 can crushed pineapple, 20 oz.
1 stick butter (preferably) or margarine
1 t almond extract — the surprise taste
Directions:
1. In a medium-sized bowl, mix the 2 cans of fruits and almond extract together. Do not drain that juice.
2. In an ungreased 9 x 13 pan, pour the fruit mix.
3. Then, using all of the “dry” butter pecan cake mix, cover the fruit mix.
4. Cut the stick of butter into as many slices as you can. Place all over the top of the dry cake mix. The more space you cover, the more even the butter will melt over your cake. Add another ½ stick of butter if you dare.
5. Bake in the oven for about 45 minutes on 350°.
6. The top of the cake should be golden brown with a crust-like feature. Bake according to your taste with cake color. It tastes great on its own or served with a scoop of ice cream or dollop of whipped topping.