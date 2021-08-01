Keystone, IA – Dylan Spina C.N.A. has been recognized as an Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) Foundation scholarship winner and was one of 72 IHCA Foundation scholarship recipients in the state of Iowa for 2021. The IHCA Foundation offers scholarship programs for Registered Nurses (RNs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), member employees, veterans and high school students.
As a Member Employee Scholarship winner, Dylan will receive $1,500 to continue their health care education.
“The IHCA Foundation is committed to helping develop experienced professionals to meet the growing needs of Iowans for long-term care. This scholarship program provides an important opportunity for the scholarship recipients to advance their knowledge and skills in one of the fastest growing professions in the nation,” said Lori Ristau, executive director, IHCA Foundation. “Receiving an IHCA Foundation scholarship is a significant accomplishment and demonstrates a strong commitment to providing quality long-term care for others.”
Scholarship applicants are evaluated by the IHCA Foundation Board of Directors based upon the applicant’s experience, recommendations and future educational and career goals in long-term care.
Dylan has worked for the care center since taking the Benton Community High School C.N.A. program and doing clinicals here. He is a great asset to our team. He is always willing to help with a smile on his face. He is a true leader and compassionate caregiver. We are excited he has decided to continue his career in Long-Term Care. He will use this scholarship to help fund his Administrators License.
The IHCA Foundation scholarships are made possible by contributions from John R. and Zelda Z. Grubb Charitable Foundation, MolinaCares Foundation, Care Initiatives, Linda Juckette Family Gift Fund, Iowa Council of Nurse Leaders, NE IHCA District, SW IHCA District, Encounter Telehealth, Iowa Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, Brent Willett, NW IHCA District, SE IHCA District, The Vetter Foundation, Dave and Susan Dixon, HPSI Purchasing Services, Right Dose, a Guardian Pharmacy, Lee Agency, Christina Schable, Clarence Nursing Home, Maple Crest Manor and Assisted Living, Lori Ristau, Jessica McDyer, Cheryl Mercer, Holly Turner and ACCESS/Background Journeys.
To learn more about the IHCA Foundation scholarship program, contact Lori Ristau, executive director, IHCA Foundation, at 800-422-3106.