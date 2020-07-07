INDEPENDENCE — The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IDEA) is launching a free program for all "small" retail businesses in Iowa that will allow them to create their own online storefront. The new program is called Shop Iowa and is for Iowa's small brick and mortar retail businesses. The IDEA is working in cooperation with the Iowa based business Member Marketplace and Shop Where I Live to create this platform to promote these small retail businesses online for free.
Eligible businesses can have a free virtual shop on the platform to sell up to 25 items in their online storefront. Businesses will have to meet the following criteria to be eligible:
•Have an Iowa retail brick and mortar storefront within a commercial zoning classification.
•Be a small business, defined as a business with fewer than 20 employees or an annual gross income of less than $4 million.
•Have physical products that can be easily shipped.
•Be willing to receive orders through the shopiowa.com site.
If a business qualifies, the site offers an on-boarding checklist that walks it through the process of getting signed up for the Shop Iowa platform. Once signed up, a business can create its storefront and will have free use to sell its items for a full year for free.
To find out more about Shop Iowa go to shopiowa.com.
For any additional assistance in signing up for the program contact Buchanan County Economic Development Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497. For more information visit the BCEDC website, www.growbuchanan.com/shop-iowa.