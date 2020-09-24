The Early Arts Study Club members and invited guests enjoyed the club’s annual fall trip to the Niche and Three D Kitchens on Sept. 21. The proprietor, Colleen Karrick gave the group a presentation of her new pieces and members view all her wonderful merchandise. The club believes this is really an awesome new business for downtown Vinton. Lunch was enjoyed at the Vinton Family Restaurant. We are trying to social distance and wear our masks; a first in our club’s history, which was established in 1936.
Early Arts Study Club visits Three D Kitchens and The Niche
- Early Arts Study Club
-
-
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Bulletin Journal
Breaking News: Daily Register
Breaking News: Vinton Newspapers
Breaking News: Waverly Newspapers
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.