Easiest Peach Cobbler

Ingredients
• Cooking spray
• 3 (14 1/2-oz.) cans peach slices in syrup, 1 can drained
• ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
• 1 (15 1/4-oz.) pkg. yellow cake mix
• ½ cup (4 oz.) butter, thinly sliced into at least 16 pats
• ⅓ cup sliced almonds
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Toss together peaches and 1/8 teaspoon of the cinnamon in a bowl. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish. Spread dry cake mix evenly over peaches; sprinkle with remaining 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon. Arrange butter evenly over cake mix; sprinkle with almonds.
Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and set, 35 to 40 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature with a scoop of ice cream or dollop of whipped topping if you wish.