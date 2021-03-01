Thursday, April 1
Track and field: boys, 4:15 p.m., at Cascade
Track and field: girls, 4:30 p.m., at West Delaware
Tuesday, April 6
Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Starmont
Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Edgewood-Colesburg
Track and field: girls, 4:30 p.m., at Jesup
Thursday, April 8
Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Calamus Wheatland High School at Buffalo Creek (Winthrop)
Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Independence
Friday, April 9
Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Central City at Meadowview Country Club
Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Independence
Monday, April 12
Golf: girls, 4 p.m. at Alburnett (St. Andrews Golf Club)
Tuesday, April 13
Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Edgewood-Colesburg at Buffalo Creek (Winthrop)
Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Jesup
Thursday, April 15
Track and field: boys and girls, 4:30 p.m., at Central Community
Friday, April 16
Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., at Maquoketa Valley (Hart Ridge Golf Course)
Monday, April 19
Golf: girls, 4 p.m., vs. North Linn at Buffalo Creek (Winthrop)
Tuesday, April 20
Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Alburnett
Thursday, April 22
Track and field: boys and girls, 4:30 p.m., at Monticello
Friday, April 23
Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Springville at Meadowview Country Club
Tuesday, April 27
Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Lisbon at Kernoustie Golf Club
Track and field: girls, 4:30 p.m., at Clayton Ridge
Thursday, April 29
Track and field: girls, 4:30 p.m., at MFL MarMac
Thursday, April 30
Track and field: boys, 4:45 p.m., at Starmont
Monday, May 3
Golf: boys, 4 p.m., Tri-River Conference meet at Buffalo Creek (Winthrop)
Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at MFL MarMac
Track and field: girls, 4:30 p.m., at Edgewood-Colesburg
Thursday, May 6
Track and field: boys and girls, 4 p.m., Tri-River Conference meet at Alburnett
Monday, May 10
Golf: girls, Tri-River Conference meet, 9 a.m., TBA
Thursday, May 13
Track and field: boys and girls, district meet, TBA, location TBA
Friday, May 14
Golf: boys and girls, sectional meet, TBA, location TBA
Monday, May 17
Golf: boys and girls, regional meet, TBA, location TBA
Thursday, May 20
Track and field: boys and girls state meet, Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Friday, May 21
Track and field: boys and girls state meet, Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Golf: boys and girls, district meet, TBA, location TBA
Monday, May 24
Golf: boys and girls, regional meet, TBA, location TBA
Thursday, May 27
Golf: boys and girls, state, TBA, location TBA
Friday, May 28
Golf: boys and girls, state, TBA, location TBA