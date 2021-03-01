Thursday, April 1

Track and field: boys, 4:15 p.m., at Cascade

Track and field: girls, 4:30 p.m., at West Delaware

Tuesday, April 6

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Starmont

Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Edgewood-Colesburg

Track and field: girls, 4:30 p.m., at Jesup

Thursday, April 8

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Calamus Wheatland High School at Buffalo Creek (Winthrop)

Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Independence

Friday, April 9

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Central City at Meadowview Country Club

Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Independence

Monday, April 12

Golf: girls, 4 p.m. at Alburnett (St. Andrews Golf Club)

Tuesday, April 13

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Edgewood-Colesburg at Buffalo Creek (Winthrop)

Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Jesup

Thursday, April 15

Track and field: boys and girls, 4:30 p.m., at Central Community

Friday, April 16

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., at Maquoketa Valley (Hart Ridge Golf Course)

Monday, April 19

Golf: girls, 4 p.m., vs. North Linn at Buffalo Creek (Winthrop)

Tuesday, April 20

Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Alburnett

Thursday, April 22

Track and field: boys and girls, 4:30 p.m., at Monticello

Friday, April 23

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Springville at Meadowview Country Club

Tuesday, April 27

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Lisbon at Kernoustie Golf Club

Track and field: girls, 4:30 p.m., at Clayton Ridge

Thursday, April 29

Track and field: girls, 4:30 p.m., at MFL MarMac

Thursday, April 30

Track and field: boys, 4:45 p.m., at Starmont

Monday, May 3

Golf: boys, 4 p.m., Tri-River Conference meet at Buffalo Creek (Winthrop)

Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at MFL MarMac

Track and field: girls, 4:30 p.m., at Edgewood-Colesburg

Thursday, May 6

Track and field: boys and girls, 4 p.m., Tri-River Conference meet at Alburnett

Monday, May 10

Golf: girls, Tri-River Conference meet, 9 a.m., TBA

Thursday, May 13

Track and field: boys and girls, district meet, TBA, location TBA

Friday, May 14

Golf: boys and girls, sectional meet, TBA, location TBA

Monday, May 17

Golf: boys and girls, regional meet, TBA, location TBA

Thursday, May 20

Track and field: boys and girls state meet, Drake Stadium, Des Moines

Friday, May 21

Track and field: boys and girls state meet, Drake Stadium, Des Moines

Golf: boys and girls, district meet, TBA, location TBA

Monday, May 24

Golf: boys and girls, regional meet, TBA, location TBA

Thursday, May 27

Golf: boys and girls, state, TBA, location TBA

Friday, May 28

Golf: boys and girls, state, TBA, location TBA